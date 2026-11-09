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Keep cleaning up your children's mess and calling them kababa na kamum, but one day...

John VincentVideo

Keep cleaning up your children's mess and calling them kababa na kamum, but one day...

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Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM

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The Power Drive

Weekdays: 3 PM - 7 PM

Host: Lady Mathai

Producer: Mesfin Bett

Digital: John Vincent

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