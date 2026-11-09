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Keep cleaning up your children's mess and calling them kababa na kamum, but one day...
John VincentVideo
Keep cleaning up your children's mess and calling them kababa na kamum, but one day...
About this video
Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM
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The Power Drive
Weekdays: 3 PM - 7 PM
Host: Lady Mathai
Producer: Mesfin Bett
Digital: John Vincent