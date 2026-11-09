↻ Replay Play next → Autoplay next

Stay here

Player unavailable. Watch on the source platform, or choose another video below.

Keep cleaning up your children's mess and calling them kababa na kamum, but one day...

Keep cleaning up your children's mess and calling them kababa na kamum, but one day...

About this video Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM Follow us: Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya X: @RadioGenKe Instagram: @radiogenke TikTok: RadioGenKe The Power Drive Weekdays: 3 PM - 7 PM Host: Lady Mathai Producer: Mesfin Bett Digital: John Vincent