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Telegram owner is looking for women under 37 who want to use his donated sperm.

Telegram owner is looking for women under 37 who want to use his donated sperm.

About this video Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM Follow us: Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya X: @RadioGenKe Instagram: @radiogenke TikTok: RadioGenKe The Power Drive Weekdays: 3 PM - 7 PM Host: Lady Mathai Producer: Mesfin Bett Digital: John Vincent