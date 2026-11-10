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Harambee Stars: McCarthy speaks, but how do we expect results when the technical bench is unpaid?

Harambee Stars: McCarthy speaks, but how do we expect results when the technical bench is unpaid?

About this video Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM Follow us: Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya X: @RadioGenKe Instagram: @radiogenke TikTok: RadioGenKe Sports Garage Xtra Tuesdays/Fridays : 2 PM - 3 PM Host: Sammy Muraya Producer: Triza Wangu Digital: John Vincent