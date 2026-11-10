↻ Replay Play next → Autoplay next

Stay here

Player unavailable. Watch on the source platform, or choose another video below.

An employee put his rap album on loop for customers waiting to speak to agents.

An employee put his rap album on loop for customers waiting to speak to agents.

About this video Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM Follow us: Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya X: @RadioGenKe Instagram: @radiogenke TikTok: RadioGenKe The Power Drive Weekdays : 3PM - 7 PM Host: Lady Mathai Producer: Triza Wangu Digital: John Vincent