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An employee put his rap album on loop for customers waiting to speak to agents.
John VincentVideo
An employee put his rap album on loop for customers waiting to speak to agents.
About this video
Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM
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The Power Drive
Weekdays : 3PM - 7 PM
Host: Lady Mathai
Producer: Triza Wangu
Digital: John Vincent