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An employee put his rap album on loop for customers waiting to speak to agents.

John VincentVideo

An employee put his rap album on loop for customers waiting to speak to agents.

About this video

Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM

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The Power Drive

Weekdays : 3PM - 7 PM

Host: Lady Mathai

Producer: Triza Wangu

Digital: John Vincent

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