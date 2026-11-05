↻ Replay Play next → Autoplay next

Stay here

Player unavailable. Watch on the source platform, or choose another video below.

DCP Is Splitting The Mountain Votes And It Will Give Ruto An Easy Second Term Win ~ Jeremiah Kioni

DCP Is Splitting The Mountain Votes And It Will Give Ruto An Easy Second Term Win ~ Jeremiah Kioni

About this video Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM Follow us: Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya X: @RadioGenKe Instagram: @radiogenke TikTok: RadioGenKe The Peoples Breakfast Weekdays: 7 PM - 9 PM Host: CT Muga & Mung'ala Mbuvi Producer: Edna Ombaso Digital: Noah Ndigiro