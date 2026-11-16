↻ Replay Play next → Autoplay next

Stay here

Player unavailable. Watch on the source platform, or choose another video below.

A Kitengela tenant has lost his life following a KSh 1,500 rent dispute with his landlord.

A Kitengela tenant has lost his life following a KSh 1,500 rent dispute with his landlord.

About this video Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM Follow us: Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya X: @RadioGenKe Instagram: @radiogenke TikTok: RadioGenKe The Retro Box Weekdays: 11 AM - 2 PM Host: Raniya Abdi Producer: Cate Macharia Digital: John Vincent