Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

RG · WatchExplore all videos →

Stay alert and don't fall into these traps! Job scammers are everywhere.

John VincentVideo

Stay alert and don't fall into these traps! Job scammers are everywhere.

About this video

Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM

Follow us:

Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya X: @RadioGenKe Instagram: @radiogenke TikTok: RadioGenKe

The Retro Box

Weekdays: 11 AM - 2 PM

Host: Raniya Abdi

Producer: Cate Macharia

Digital: John Vincent

Latest videos

View all →

Beyond the video

Latest news →
View all →
View all →