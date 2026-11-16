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Stay alert and don't fall into these traps! Job scammers are everywhere.
John VincentVideo
Stay alert and don't fall into these traps! Job scammers are everywhere.
About this video
Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM
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The Retro Box
Weekdays: 11 AM - 2 PM
Host: Raniya Abdi
Producer: Cate Macharia
Digital: John Vincent