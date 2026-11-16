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You made many of us fall in love with Kung Fu. Rest in peace, legend.
John VincentVideo
You made many of us fall in love with Kung Fu. Rest in peace, legend.
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Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM
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The Retro Box
Weekdays: 11 AM - 2 PM
Host: Raniya Abdi
Producer: Cate Macharia
Digital: John Vincent