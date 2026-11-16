Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

RG · WatchExplore all videos →

You made many of us fall in love with Kung Fu. Rest in peace, legend.

John VincentVideo

You made many of us fall in love with Kung Fu. Rest in peace, legend.

About this video

Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM

Follow us:

Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya X: @RadioGenKe Instagram: @radiogenke TikTok: RadioGenKe

The Retro Box

Weekdays: 11 AM - 2 PM

Host: Raniya Abdi

Producer: Cate Macharia

Digital: John Vincent

Latest videos

View all →

Beyond the video

Latest news →
View all →
View all →