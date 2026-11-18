Player unavailable. Watch on the source platform, or choose another video below.
How Sifuna Will Fix This Country In 2027
John VincentVideo
How Sifuna Will Fix This Country In 2027
About this video
Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM
Follow us:
Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya X: @RadioGenKe Instagram: @radiogenke TikTok: RadioGenKe
The People's Breakfast
Weekdays: 6 AM - 10 AM
Host: CT Muga & Mung'ala Mbuvi
Producer: Edna Ombaso
Digital: Ignatius Openje