↻ Replay Play next → Autoplay next

Stay here

Player unavailable. Watch on the source platform, or choose another video below.

How Sifuna Will Fix This Country In 2027

How Sifuna Will Fix This Country In 2027

About this video Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM Follow us: Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya X: @RadioGenKe Instagram: @radiogenke TikTok: RadioGenKe The People's Breakfast Weekdays: 6 AM - 10 AM Host: CT Muga & Mung'ala Mbuvi Producer: Edna Ombaso Digital: Ignatius Openje