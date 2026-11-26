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Do you know that the time you eat your first meal of the day could influence how long you live?
Ali ShabanVideo
Do you know that the time you eat your first meal of the day could influence how long you live?
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Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM
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The Power Drive
Weekdays: 3 PM - 7 PM
Host: Lady Mathai
Producer: Triza Wangu
Digital: John Vincent