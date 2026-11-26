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She chose the destination, but minutes later called the driver angrily, claiming he dropped her ...

She chose the destination, but minutes later called the driver angrily, claiming he dropped her ...

About this video Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM Follow us: Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya X: @RadioGenKe Instagram: @radiogenke TikTok: RadioGenKe The Power Drive Weekdays: 3 PM - 7 PM Host: Lady Mathai Producer: Triza Wangu Digital: John Vincent