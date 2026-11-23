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From Pastor Ng’ang’a declaring, “Ukipata pesa, make sure watu wamejua,” to another pastor...
John VincentVideo
From Pastor Ng’ang’a declaring, “Ukipata pesa, make sure watu wamejua,” to another pastor...
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Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM
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The Power Drive
Weekdays: 3 PM - 7 PM
Host: Lady Mathai
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