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Be careful around people wearing caps. Some may be recording you at work or in different places
John VincentVideo
Be careful around people wearing caps. Some may be recording you at work or in different places
About this video
Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM
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The Retro Box
Weekdays: 11 AM - 2 PM
Host: Kariuki Thige
Producer: Cate Macharia
Digital: John Vincent