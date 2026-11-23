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How many more buildings must collapse before those responsible take action?

How many more buildings must collapse before those responsible take action?

About this video Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM Follow us: Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya X: @RadioGenKe Instagram: @radiogenke TikTok: RadioGenKe The Retro Box Weekdays: 11 AM - 2 PM Host: Kariuki Thige Producer: Cate Macharia Digital: John Vincent