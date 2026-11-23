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Your token money may soon buy you less electricity! What do you think of the rising cost of power?
John VincentVideo
Your token money may soon buy you less electricity! What do you think of the rising cost of power?
About this video
Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM
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The Power Drive
Weekdays: 3 PM - 7 PM
Host: Lady Mathai
Producer: Mesfin Bett
Digital: John Vincent