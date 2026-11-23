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Your token money may soon buy you less electricity! What do you think of the rising cost of power?

Your token money may soon buy you less electricity! What do you think of the rising cost of power?

About this video Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM Follow us: Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya X: @RadioGenKe Instagram: @radiogenke TikTok: RadioGenKe The Power Drive Weekdays: 3 PM - 7 PM Host: Lady Mathai Producer: Mesfin Bett Digital: John Vincent