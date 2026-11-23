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Why does this practice continue, and why are those involved rarely held accountable?

Why does this practice continue, and why are those involved rarely held accountable?

About this video Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM Follow us: Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya X: @RadioGenKe Instagram: @radiogenke TikTok: RadioGenKe The Retro Box Weekdays: 11 AM - 2 PM Host: Kariuki Thige Producer: Cate Macharia Digital: John Vincent