Player unavailable. Watch on the source platform, or choose another video below.
Can Man Utd turn things around and survive, or are they heading for relegation?
John VincentVideo
Can Man Utd turn things around and survive, or are they heading for relegation?
About this video
Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM
Follow us:
Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya X: @RadioGenKe Instagram: @radiogenke TikTok: RadioGenKe
The Retro Box
Weekdays: 11 AM - 2 PM
Host: Kariuki Thige
Producer: Cate Macharia
Digital: John Vincent