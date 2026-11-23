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Refusing to let a uniformed officer drive your car could land you in trouble with the law

Refusing to let a uniformed officer drive your car could land you in trouble with the law

About this video Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM Follow us: Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya X: @RadioGenKe Instagram: @radiogenke TikTok: RadioGenKe The Power Drive Weekdays: 3 PM - 7 PM Host: Lady Mathai Producer: Mesfin Bett Digital: John Vincent