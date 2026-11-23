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His mastery of the English language, from sophisticated vocabulary is truly on another level.
John VincentVideo
His mastery of the English language, from sophisticated vocabulary is truly on another level.
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Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM
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The Retro Box
Weekdays: 11 AM - 2 PM
Host: Kariuki Thige
Producer: Cate Macharia
Digital: John Vincent