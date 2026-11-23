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His mastery of the English language, from sophisticated vocabulary is truly on another level.

His mastery of the English language, from sophisticated vocabulary is truly on another level.

About this video Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM Follow us: Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya X: @RadioGenKe Instagram: @radiogenke TikTok: RadioGenKe The Retro Box Weekdays: 11 AM - 2 PM Host: Kariuki Thige Producer: Cate Macharia Digital: John Vincent