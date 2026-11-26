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Kenyans Never Run Short Of Audacity! Kisumu Attendant Wanted Over Allegedly Stolen Police Pistol

Kenyans Never Run Short Of Audacity! Kisumu Attendant Wanted Over Allegedly Stolen Police Pistol

About this video Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM Follow us: Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya X: @RadioGenKe Instagram: @radiogenke TikTok: RadioGenKe The Wind Down Tuesday - Friday : 7 PM - 10 PM Host: Bashir Halaiki & Adan Abdi Producer: Kimeli Yego Digital: Marion Rono