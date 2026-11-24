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Can Manchester City stop Arsenal from retaining the EPL Title?

Can Manchester City stop Arsenal from retaining the EPL Title?

About this video Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM Follow us: Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya X: @RadioGenKe Instagram: @radiogenke TikTok: RadioGenKe Sports Garage Xtra Weekdays: 3 PM - 7 PM Host: Kariuki Thige & Mesfin Bett Producer: Shaban Ali Digital: John Vincent