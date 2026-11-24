Player unavailable. Watch on the source platform, or choose another video below.
Who is your favourite to lift the UEFA Champions League trophy this season?
John VincentVideo
Who is your favourite to lift the UEFA Champions League trophy this season?
About this video
Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM
Follow us:
Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya X: @RadioGenKe Instagram: @radiogenke TikTok: RadioGenKe
Sports Garage Xtra
Weekdays: 3 PM - 7 PM
Host: Kariuki Thige & Mesfin Bett
Producer: Shaban Ali
Digital: John Vincent