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Is there any team capable of stopping this Arsenal side from retaining the Premier League title?

Is there any team capable of stopping this Arsenal side from retaining the Premier League title?

About this video Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM Follow us: Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya X: @RadioGenKe Instagram: @radiogenke TikTok: RadioGenKe Sports Garage Xtra Weekdays: 3 PM - 7 PM Host: Kariuki Thige & Mesfin Bett Producer: Shaban Ali Digital: John Vincent