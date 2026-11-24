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Liverpool fans believe they could have scored as many as 10 goals against Man Utd!🤣

Liverpool fans believe they could have scored as many as 10 goals against Man Utd!🤣

About this video Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM Follow us: Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya X: @RadioGenKe Instagram: @radiogenke TikTok: RadioGenKe Sports Garage Xtra Weekdays: 3 PM - 7 PM Host: Kariuki Thige & Mesfin Bett Producer: Shaban Ali Digital: John Vincent